"Смешная штука": 155-килограммовая модель Тесс Холлидей похвасталась гибкостью

When you have meetings & filming at your house all day, & decide to take a nice, relaxing bath before the chaos starts... but then your toddler sees you trying to sneak into the bathroom & screams until you let him take a bath with you. Normally it wouldn’t be an issue, but I have a tattoo on my leg that can’t get wet- but hey, I might be fat, but I’m flexible AF. 😈😛(Also he screamed for 5 mins after this was taken because I wouldn’t let him play with the razor you see him grabbing 🤷🏻‍♀️) This photo isn’t “flattering”, but I don’t care. I’m proud of my body, & what it’s capable of & how funny & ridiculous my life/motherhood is. ✌🏻 #thisismotherhood #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by T E S S 🔥 (@tessholliday) on Jul 19, 2018 at 1:10pm PDT